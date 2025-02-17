Left Menu

Duterte Faces Legal Woes Over Rally Comments Amid Political Tensions

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is facing a criminal complaint for allegedly inciting violence through remarks made during a campaign rally. The complaint, filed by police Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, highlights ongoing legal challenges for Duterte under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the nation prepares for mid-term elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Philippines
  • Philippines

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is embroiled in new legal troubles as he faces a criminal complaint for remarks made during a recent campaign rally. Filed by police Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the complaint accuses Duterte of inciting violence after suggesting that 15 senators should be killed to make room for his party's candidates.

The comments, made during a proclamation rally for the PDP-Laban party, have sparked outrage and renewed scrutiny on Duterte's history of threats and rhetoric. While his camp insists the remarks were meant as a joke, critics argue they carry dangerous implications, particularly given Duterte's past presidency mired with a tumultuous climate of extrajudicial threats.

This recent development comes as Vice President Sara Duterte, his daughter, faces an impeachment trial over similarly provocative comments, highlighting the deep-seated political rivalries and tensions within the country. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court continues its investigation into the human rights violations alleged to have occurred during Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

