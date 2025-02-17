Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Chief Election Commissioner Appointment

The Congress has called for the government to delay appointing a new chief election commissioner until after the Supreme Court's ruling on a petition challenging the selection panel's constitution. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi argued for the delay, criticizing the removal of the chief justice from the selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:13 IST
The Congress party has demanded that the government postpone its decision on appointing a new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court addresses a petition contesting the selection panel's constitution.

During a meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi presented his party's reasons for the delay, voicing criticisms about the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the appointment process.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi further stressed the need for transparency and impartiality in the appointment process to safeguard democratic interests, emphasizing concerns over the government's control of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

