Controversy Erupts Over Chief Election Commissioner Appointment

The Congress party has demanded that the government postpone its decision on appointing a new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court addresses a petition contesting the selection panel's constitution.

During a meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi presented his party's reasons for the delay, voicing criticisms about the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the appointment process.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi further stressed the need for transparency and impartiality in the appointment process to safeguard democratic interests, emphasizing concerns over the government's control of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)