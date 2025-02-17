Daring Heist: Gold Theft in Nashik

A robbery stunned Nashik's Mahalaxmi Nagar area on Monday as two individuals brandished a pistol in a jewellery shop. In a startling act, the assailants stole 300 grams of gold before making a swift getaway. The incident unfolded at Shree Jewellers in the city's CIDCO area around 1:45 pm.

Witnesses report that the robbers had their faces covered with handkerchiefs as they threatened the shop owners. Surveillance cameras inside the store and nearby streets documented their hasty escape on a motorcycle. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The daring heist has left the community in shock. Local law enforcement, led by the Ambad police station, has urged anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and extensive efforts are being made to identify and arrest the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)