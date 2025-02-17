Left Menu

Daring Heist: Gold Theft in Nashik

Two masked individuals stole 300 grams of gold from a jewellery store in Nashik. They threatened the storeowners with a pistol before escaping. The incident was captured on CCTV, and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:20 IST
Daring Heist: Gold Theft in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A robbery stunned Nashik's Mahalaxmi Nagar area on Monday as two individuals brandished a pistol in a jewellery shop. In a startling act, the assailants stole 300 grams of gold before making a swift getaway. The incident unfolded at Shree Jewellers in the city's CIDCO area around 1:45 pm.

Witnesses report that the robbers had their faces covered with handkerchiefs as they threatened the shop owners. Surveillance cameras inside the store and nearby streets documented their hasty escape on a motorcycle. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

The daring heist has left the community in shock. Local law enforcement, led by the Ambad police station, has urged anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and extensive efforts are being made to identify and arrest the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025