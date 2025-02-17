Telangana's Stance Against Illegal Sand Transportation

In a bid to combat the burgeoning issue of illegal sand transportation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered stringent inspections and enforcement actions.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to conduct thorough inspections at sand reaches. The Chief Minister's directive emerged after reports of significant revenue losses due to illegal sand activities.

To bolster these efforts, surveillance systems will be deployed at various sand reaches and stockyards under the TGMDC's purview to deter and detect unauthorized sand transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)