Telangana's Stance Against Illegal Sand Transportation
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken decisive measures to combat illegal sand transportation, instructing district authorities to conduct inspections and the vigilance department to take action. Surveillance systems will be installed by TGMDC to monitor unauthorized activities at the sand reaches and stockyards.
In a bid to combat the burgeoning issue of illegal sand transportation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered stringent inspections and enforcement actions.
District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to conduct thorough inspections at sand reaches. The Chief Minister's directive emerged after reports of significant revenue losses due to illegal sand activities.
To bolster these efforts, surveillance systems will be deployed at various sand reaches and stockyards under the TGMDC's purview to deter and detect unauthorized sand transportation.
