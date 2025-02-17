Left Menu

Telangana's Stance Against Illegal Sand Transportation

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken decisive measures to combat illegal sand transportation, instructing district authorities to conduct inspections and the vigilance department to take action. Surveillance systems will be installed by TGMDC to monitor unauthorized activities at the sand reaches and stockyards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:22 IST
Telangana's Stance Against Illegal Sand Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the burgeoning issue of illegal sand transportation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered stringent inspections and enforcement actions.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to conduct thorough inspections at sand reaches. The Chief Minister's directive emerged after reports of significant revenue losses due to illegal sand activities.

To bolster these efforts, surveillance systems will be deployed at various sand reaches and stockyards under the TGMDC's purview to deter and detect unauthorized sand transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025