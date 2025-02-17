Swedish Court Convicts Four for Islamic State Affiliation

A Swedish court convicted four men on charges of belonging to the Islamic State, finding them guilty of conducting activities such as recruitment and weapons training for the extremist group. The sentences ranged from three to six-and-a-half years, reflecting the varying degrees of their involvement.

The Nacka District Court released a statement detailing that the actions, which occurred between 2023 and 2024, demonstrated their affiliation with IS activities in Somalia. These activities included recruiting members, spreading propaganda, and engaging in weapons training and counseling.

While three of the men faced additional charges related to planning a terrorist act in Sweden during 2023 and 2024, the court acquitted them of this due to insufficient evidence of a concrete plan. Defence lawyers for the convicted individuals had mixed reactions, with one planning an appeal.

