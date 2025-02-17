Left Menu

Unlawful Journeys: Indian Immigrants' Risky Routes to the US

Ex-serviceman Mandeep Singh's dream of a better life in the US ended when he was arrested trying to cross the border illegally. Alongside other deported Indians, he faced perilous conditions, navigating through jungles and facing threats from crocodiles and snakes, all led by unscrupulous agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:48 IST
Unlawful Journeys: Indian Immigrants' Risky Routes to the US
Mandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An ex-serviceman's aspirations for a better future were shattered when Mandeep Singh, a Sikh, found himself on the wrong side of the US Border Patrol, amid a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Trump administration. Singh, along with other deportees, was flown back to Amritsar after being detained in Tijuana.

Speaking to reporters, Singh revealed the harrowing journey driven by unscrupulous agents. Instead of legal entry into the US, his journey involved a dangerous trek through the Panama jungle, facing threats from wildlife and hostile conditions, a treacherous path known as the 'donkey route', used by many hopeful immigrants.

Other deportees shared similar tales of hardship including Lovepreet Singh, who outlined the grim conditions and brutality experienced while attempting to reach American soil. Amid these revelations, families express financial burdens and palpable distress at the failed attempts to secure a better future abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025