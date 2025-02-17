Unlawful Journeys: Indian Immigrants' Risky Routes to the US

An ex-serviceman's aspirations for a better future were shattered when Mandeep Singh, a Sikh, found himself on the wrong side of the US Border Patrol, amid a crackdown on illegal immigration by the Trump administration. Singh, along with other deportees, was flown back to Amritsar after being detained in Tijuana.

Speaking to reporters, Singh revealed the harrowing journey driven by unscrupulous agents. Instead of legal entry into the US, his journey involved a dangerous trek through the Panama jungle, facing threats from wildlife and hostile conditions, a treacherous path known as the 'donkey route', used by many hopeful immigrants.

Other deportees shared similar tales of hardship including Lovepreet Singh, who outlined the grim conditions and brutality experienced while attempting to reach American soil. Amid these revelations, families express financial burdens and palpable distress at the failed attempts to secure a better future abroad.

