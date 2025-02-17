CPI MP Criticizes Waqf Bill Report Procedure
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar raised concerns over procedural improprieties in presenting a joint parliamentary committee report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He alleged undue executive influence and discrepancies between Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha presentations. Opposition protests questioned the committee chairman's redactions of dissent notes.
In a letter to high-ranking parliamentary figures, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has criticized the procedure followed in presenting the Joint Parliamentary Committee report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He accused ministers of exerting undue influence over parliamentary processes.
Kumar highlighted that ministers admitted on the floor of the House to knowledge of the JPC proceedings, suggesting executive overreach. He also flagged inconsistencies in the presentation of the report between the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
The report, which sparked protests from opposition members over redacted dissent notes, has led to a wider debate about the executive's role in parliament. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance, Kumar remains concerned about potential misrepresentations.
