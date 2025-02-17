Taiwan's Strategic Arms Deal with the U.S.: A Defense Boost Amidst Growing Tensions
Taiwan is considering a major arms purchase from the U.S., a move aimed at strengthening its defense in the face of escalating Chinese military pressure. The deal, likely worth $7-$10 billion, includes coastal missiles and rockets, highlighting Taiwan's commitment to self-defense as relations with China remain tense.
Taiwan is in the process of negotiating a significant arms deal with the United States, reportedly valued between $7 billion and $10 billion, to bolster its defense capabilities as China intensifies military activities near the island. This strategic purchase is part of Taiwan's ongoing efforts to secure its sovereignty.
Unnamed sources have indicated that the proposed arms package will likely include advanced weaponry such as coastal defense cruise missiles and HIMARS rockets. The move is meant to reassure the United States of Taiwan's dedication to defending itself against potential aggression from China.
While the White House has not officially commented on the potential deal, U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz has expressed a desire to expedite the delivery of arms to Taiwan. This development underscores persistent U.S. support for Taiwan amid rising regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
