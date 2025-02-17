Left Menu

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Case of Mistaken Identity Murder

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly aiding the shooters in the mistaken identity murder of businessman Sunil Jain. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Singh allegedly provided shelter and financial support to the perpetrators. Jain was killed while being mistaken for someone else in a revenge-driven attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:45 IST
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Case of Mistaken Identity Murder
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a sub-inspector accused of assisting the murderers involved in the mistaken identity killing of businessman Sunil Jain. Sources revealed that Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Singh is alleged to have provided shelter and funds to the suspects, Naveen Kasana and Sachin Golu.

Sunil Jain, a utensil trader, became an unintended target on December 8 when he was shot dead near the Yamuna Sports Complex. The shooters, mistaking him for their real target in a revenge plot, ended up taking his life due to a case of mistaken identity, according to police sources.

The police sources indicated that the murder was linked to previous killings orchestrated by gangster Anil alias Sonu Matka. Sub-Inspector Singh's involvement, including constant communication with one of the shooters, led to his arrest. He remains in custody for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025