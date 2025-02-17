Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Case of Mistaken Identity Murder
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly aiding the shooters in the mistaken identity murder of businessman Sunil Jain. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Singh allegedly provided shelter and financial support to the perpetrators. Jain was killed while being mistaken for someone else in a revenge-driven attack.
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a sub-inspector accused of assisting the murderers involved in the mistaken identity killing of businessman Sunil Jain. Sources revealed that Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Singh is alleged to have provided shelter and funds to the suspects, Naveen Kasana and Sachin Golu.
Sunil Jain, a utensil trader, became an unintended target on December 8 when he was shot dead near the Yamuna Sports Complex. The shooters, mistaking him for their real target in a revenge plot, ended up taking his life due to a case of mistaken identity, according to police sources.
The police sources indicated that the murder was linked to previous killings orchestrated by gangster Anil alias Sonu Matka. Sub-Inspector Singh's involvement, including constant communication with one of the shooters, led to his arrest. He remains in custody for further questioning.
