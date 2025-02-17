Tensions and Negotiations: Hostage Crisis in Gaza

Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza, as negotiations continue to bring back six living captives on Saturday.

The ceasefire agreement with Hamas, facilitated by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, remains intact despite threats of derailment from alleged violations.

Israel aims to use leverage to secure the release of 33 initial hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and troop withdrawal. Discussions are in progress for the second phase of the deal.

