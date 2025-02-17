Tensions and Negotiations: Hostage Crisis in Gaza
Israel is set to receive the bodies of four hostages and aims to retrieve six living captives from Gaza amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. The agreement, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, faces challenges over accusations of violations. Israel seeks leverage for the release and Israeli troop withdrawal.
Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four hostages from Gaza, as negotiations continue to bring back six living captives on Saturday.
The ceasefire agreement with Hamas, facilitated by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, remains intact despite threats of derailment from alleged violations.
Israel aims to use leverage to secure the release of 33 initial hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and troop withdrawal. Discussions are in progress for the second phase of the deal.
