India's Defence Industry on the Brink of Expansion: A Collaborative Path to Self-Reliance
India's defence industry is poised for major expansion with government support focusing on public-private partnerships. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the need for a technologically advanced, combat-ready force to tackle modern warfare challenges. The industry aims for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through reforms and streamlined processes.
India's defence sector is set for substantial expansion, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in transforming the nation into a hub for advanced manufacturing. Speaking at a defence conclave, Singh highlighted the government's intention to develop a technologically advanced and combat-ready force to effectively address the complexities of modern warfare.
The conclave, organized by Axis Bank, aimed to foster collaboration among government officials, industry members, and financial institutions. Singh emphasized the need for continued focus on empowering the defence ecosystem as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. He noted the importance of creating a unified platform for discussions that pave the way for modernization and self-reliance in the defence sector.
Singh announced the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the 'year of reforms,' aiming to streamline systems and procedures for efficient and timely outcomes. With defence exports rising significantly and plans for increased budget allocations, Singh called for reducing barriers for new technologies and players, thus making the industry adaptable to evolving geopolitical conflicts.
