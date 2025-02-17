Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Causes Panic in Punjab Village

A low-intensity explosion in Raimal village, Punjab, caused panic among locals. The loud noise damaged property but resulted in no injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, which adds to recent incidents targeting police posts in nearby regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:25 IST
A low-intensity explosion occurred in Raimal village, Punjab's Batala, on Monday evening, causing widespread panic among residents.

According to police sources, a loud sound was reported near a house owned by a family related to a police personnel. The exact cause of the explosion remains undisclosed as authorities work to uncover details.

While the blast shattered a glass window and damaged the floor outside the house, no injuries have been reported. This incident aligns with recent similar occurrences targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over the last three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

