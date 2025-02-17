Left Menu

FTSE Rises After Aerospace Surge Amid European Defence Discussion

Britain's FTSE 100 rose, driven by aerospace and defence stocks, as European leaders discussed increased military spending. BAE Systems led the gains, spurred by UK and EU discussions on national security investment. Meanwhile, bank stocks faced volatility after a court ruling on car loan mis-selling cases.

Britain's leading stock index, the FTSE 100, closed up on Monday as aerospace and defence shares bolstered the market. BAE Systems topped the blue-chip index, rocketing nearly 9% due to heightened defence stocks across Europe.

The uptick came in the wake of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's call for increased defence spending, echoed by the EU's Ursula von der Leyen. This coincides with US President Donald Trump's request for European NATO members to boost defence funding.

As the FTSE 100 benefitted, banks saw mixed results following the Supreme Court's dismissal of a finance minister's move in a car loan mis-selling case. Other real estate and engineering stocks experienced varied impacts amid these developments.

