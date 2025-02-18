Tragedy in Kurram: Aid Convoys Under Siege

An aid convoy en route to the conflict-ridden Kurram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province faced a deadly ambush on Monday, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 15 individuals, according to police reports.

The convoy, laden with essential supplies and traveling from Thall to Kurram, was intercepted at various points along the route in Lower Kurram's Ochit area. This attack is the latest in a string of assaults highlighting the volatile security situation exacerbated by sectarian and tribal tensions.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials, including Adviser on Information Muhammad Ali Saif, condemned the violence, emphasizing ongoing efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement between conflicting tribes and strengthening security measures for the safe passage of future aid convoys.

(With inputs from agencies.)