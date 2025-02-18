Left Menu

Tragedy in Kurram: Aid Convoys Under Siege

A deadly attack on an aid convoy in Kurram, Pakistan, left one dead and 15 injured. The convoy, targeted by unknown gunmen, highlights ongoing sectarian and tribal violence in the region. Authorities are reinforcing security and implementing a peace accord to prevent further violence and restore stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:19 IST
Tragedy in Kurram: Aid Convoys Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An aid convoy en route to the conflict-ridden Kurram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province faced a deadly ambush on Monday, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 15 individuals, according to police reports.

The convoy, laden with essential supplies and traveling from Thall to Kurram, was intercepted at various points along the route in Lower Kurram's Ochit area. This attack is the latest in a string of assaults highlighting the volatile security situation exacerbated by sectarian and tribal tensions.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials, including Adviser on Information Muhammad Ali Saif, condemned the violence, emphasizing ongoing efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement between conflicting tribes and strengthening security measures for the safe passage of future aid convoys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025