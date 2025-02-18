Left Menu

European Leaders Discuss Defense Boost and Peace in Ukraine

In Paris, European leaders called for increased defense spending amid discussions on Ukraine's security. While urging unity, leaders remain divided on deploying peacekeepers. German Chancellor Scholz believes discussions are premature, while British PM Starmer and others emphasize Europe's role in collective defense and advocate for substantial U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:20 IST
During an emergency meeting in Paris, European leaders debated the future of the continent's defense strategy in light of the ongoing Ukraine crisis. While there was consensus on increasing defense spending, the idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine sparked division.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his skepticism about peacekeepers, stating, "It is completely premature and completely the wrong time for this discussion." He emphasized that Ukraine has yet to consent to such talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity for Europe to bolster its defense efforts. He stated that a U.S. security guarantee remains crucial in deterring potential Russian aggression. Polish PM Donald Tusk reinforced the importance of fortifying European self-defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

