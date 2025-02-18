European Leaders Discuss Defense Boost and Peace in Ukraine

During an emergency meeting in Paris, European leaders debated the future of the continent's defense strategy in light of the ongoing Ukraine crisis. While there was consensus on increasing defense spending, the idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine sparked division.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced his skepticism about peacekeepers, stating, "It is completely premature and completely the wrong time for this discussion." He emphasized that Ukraine has yet to consent to such talks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the necessity for Europe to bolster its defense efforts. He stated that a U.S. security guarantee remains crucial in deterring potential Russian aggression. Polish PM Donald Tusk reinforced the importance of fortifying European self-defense capabilities.

