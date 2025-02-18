Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration

Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump administration is reportedly limited to an advisory capacity, as confirmed by a recent White House court filing. The billionaire and Tesla CEO holds no formal decision-making power within the administration, specifically with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration, Musk can only offer advice and communicate presidential directives. The filing, part of a case brought by the State of New Mexico against Musk, affirms that he is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service.

This clarification comes amid a broader government restructuring under President Trump's second term, wherein Musk has been tasked with identifying and eliminating wasteful spending. This initiative has already led to significant job reductions within federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)