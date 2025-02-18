Left Menu

Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration

Elon Musk serves as a senior adviser in the Trump administration. He does not hold any decision-making authority within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk's role is limited to offering advice to the president and communicating directives. A recent filing clarified his non-employee status at DOGE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:42 IST
Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump administration is reportedly limited to an advisory capacity, as confirmed by a recent White House court filing. The billionaire and Tesla CEO holds no formal decision-making power within the administration, specifically with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration, Musk can only offer advice and communicate presidential directives. The filing, part of a case brought by the State of New Mexico against Musk, affirms that he is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service.

This clarification comes amid a broader government restructuring under President Trump's second term, wherein Musk has been tasked with identifying and eliminating wasteful spending. This initiative has already led to significant job reductions within federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

