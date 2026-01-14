Left Menu

ACKO Drive Unveils Exclusive Tesla Experience in Bengaluru

ACKO Drive announced an exclusive Tesla showcase at its Bengaluru service center, open to the public from January 15 to 31. The initiative aims to bring Tesla's innovative vehicles closer to Indian consumers, featuring test drives of the Model Y, which boasts world-class features and safety ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ACKO Drive, a pioneering automotive platform known for facilitating car purchases, sales, and services, is set to host a unique Tesla experience in Bengaluru. This marks Tesla's inaugural exhibition in the city, providing locals with a firsthand encounter with the brand's electric vehicles.

The showcase, occurring at the ACKO Drive Service Centre at Kudlu Gate, will run from January 15 to 31. This venue will be the city's exclusive hub for experiencing Tesla, complete with guided sessions by Tesla product specialists.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Tesla Model Y, celebrated for its safety features and fast-charging technology, and book test drives. Ashish Mishra, ACKO's Executive Vice President, emphasized the initiative's role in connecting global mobility innovations with India's tech-savvy consumers.

