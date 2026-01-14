ACKO Drive Unveils Exclusive Tesla Experience in Bengaluru

ACKO Drive, a pioneering automotive platform known for facilitating car purchases, sales, and services, is set to host a unique Tesla experience in Bengaluru. This marks Tesla's inaugural exhibition in the city, providing locals with a firsthand encounter with the brand's electric vehicles.

The showcase, occurring at the ACKO Drive Service Centre at Kudlu Gate, will run from January 15 to 31. This venue will be the city's exclusive hub for experiencing Tesla, complete with guided sessions by Tesla product specialists.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Tesla Model Y, celebrated for its safety features and fast-charging technology, and book test drives. Ashish Mishra, ACKO's Executive Vice President, emphasized the initiative's role in connecting global mobility innovations with India's tech-savvy consumers.