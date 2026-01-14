Elon Musk Announces Major Shift for Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software
Elon Musk revealed that Tesla's Full Self-Driving software will transition to a subscription-only model after February 14. Currently offered for a one-time fee, the system has faced scrutiny from U.S. safety regulators. FSD, an assistance feature, demands driver attention and intervention as necessary.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a significant change in the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software availability during a Wednesday statement. The software, currently available for a one-time payment or a monthly subscription, will shift exclusively to a subscription model from February 14.
This development follows an investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which examined 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD system, citing over 50 traffic safety violation reports and several crashes.
Further updates from Tesla have rebranded the FSD in passenger vehicles as "Supervised." Meanwhile, Tesla utilizes an unsupervised variant of the software to transport vehicles from factories to delivery lots, highlighting the ongoing advancements and challenges in self-driving technology.
