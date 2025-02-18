Markets Soar as Peace Prospects in Ukraine Rise

European and global markets experienced a surge, particularly in banking and defense stocks, as prospects of peace in Ukraine brightened. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries saw a 3% increase, contributing to a rise in Tokyo markets.

The rally reflects investor optimism over potential defense spending in Europe, should a peace agreement take shape. European futures suggest a market opening near record highs, buoyed by a 14% surge in Rheinmetall stocks, supporting broad indexes like the STOXX 600 and Germany's DAX.

U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia heightened market activity. Amidst these developments, the euro and European stocks remain strong. In parallel, Australia's central bank cut interest rates, impacting the Aussie dollar, while New Zealand anticipates significant rate cuts later this week.

