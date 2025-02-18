Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Terror Attacks

A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in a grenade attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack highlights increasing terror incidents, fueling tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over TTP's militancy.

Peshawar | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:41 IST
Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Terror Attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

A terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured in a hand grenade attack on a mobile police unit in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports on Tuesday.

The incident, reported by Geo News, occurred in the Shadipur area of Kohat district, where a retaliatory exchange of fire resulted in the arrest of several militants and recovery of weapons.

The assault underscores a surge in terror attacks in Pakistan, with authorities increasingly holding the Afghan government accountable for failing to curb Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's militancy, as highlighted by the strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

