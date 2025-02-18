Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Terror Attacks

A terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured in a hand grenade attack on a mobile police unit in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports on Tuesday.

The incident, reported by Geo News, occurred in the Shadipur area of Kohat district, where a retaliatory exchange of fire resulted in the arrest of several militants and recovery of weapons.

The assault underscores a surge in terror attacks in Pakistan, with authorities increasingly holding the Afghan government accountable for failing to curb Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's militancy, as highlighted by the strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies.)