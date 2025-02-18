Turkish Crackdown Intensifies with Mass Detentions
Turkish police conducted a large-scale operation, detaining 282 suspects linked to the PKK across 51 provinces. Despite efforts to resolve a longstanding conflict, tensions remain high as the government widens its crackdown on opposition figures, including Kurdish mayors and journalists, alleging connections to the PKK.
In a sweeping operation, Turkish police have detained 282 individuals suspected of associating with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), over the past five days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media platform X.
The arrests occurred across 51 provinces, highlighting the Turkish government's ongoing effort to counter the PKK amid peace negotiations that have so far proven unsuccessful.
Turkish authorities allege that those detained were involved in financing, recruiting, and participating in PKK-driven activities. With tensions escalating, the crackdown has also affected opposition figures, with several Kurdish mayors replaced and political dissent stifled.
