Madras High Court Enforces Strict Compliance on Unauthorized Constructions

The Madras High Court has reinforced the directive that Supreme Court laws regarding building planning permissions and unauthorized construction demolitions must be followed by all relevant agencies. This decision emphasizes adherence to legal frameworks aimed at curbing unauthorized development.

The court criticized the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and other local bodies for failing to enforce such laws efficiently, highlighting ongoing collusion between builders and certain officials. Such collusion emboldens illegal practices in urban development, often at the public's expense.

The case arose from a petition by M/s Janpriya Builders challenging the demolition order of unauthorized structures. The court dismissed the challenge, reinforcing that only legal constructions with appropriate permissions can stand, instructing authorities to demolish unauthorized structures within eight weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)