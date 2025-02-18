EU to Revamp Budget Rules for Defence Boost
The European Commission is poised to revise budget rules to allow increased defence spending by member states. This follows proposals to exempt defence from spending limits, likened to COVID-19 borrowing flexibility. Poland supports a broader definition of defence investment, while maintaining fiscal credibility within EU rules.
The European Commission is accelerating efforts to revise budgetary regulations to enable member states to ramp up their defence expenditures. EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the urgency of these changes ahead of a key finance ministers' meeting in Brussels.
Last week, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to propose an exemption for defence spending from EU's strict government expenditure limits, citing pressure from the U.S. to bolster Europe's self-financing of military needs. This proposed change mirrors the pandemic-era relaxation of borrowing constraints.
While not all European nations back the proposal, Poland, holding the EU presidency, argues for a wider definition of defence investments. Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski assured the ability to increase defence funding without violating fiscal rules, stressing the importance of credibility in these efforts.
