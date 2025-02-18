Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Illegal Firearms in Vijayapura

The Vijayapura police have apprehended nine individuals and confiscated 24 live cartridges in a significant crackdown on illegal firearms. This action follows the investigation into the murder of Satish Prem Singh Rathod. The main suspect revealed a pistols supply chain originating from Madhya Pradesh.

In a major crackdown on illegal firearms in Vijayapura, police have successfully apprehended nine individuals, recovering 24 live cartridges. The arrests come as part of an intensified investigation into the murder of Satish Prem Singh Rathod.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi, informed reporters that the inquiry gained momentum following Rathod's killing on January 28. The incident allegedly involved Ramesh Lamani, who authorities claim shot Rathod at Arikeri Tanda.

A deeper probe revealed a network supplying country-made firearms from Madhya Pradesh, with suspects selling pistols for Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh each. The investigation remains ongoing as police question the suspects further.

