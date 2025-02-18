EU and US Seek Collaborative Path to End Ukraine Conflict
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed Europe's intention to partner with the U.S. to end the Ukraine war. Meeting with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, she emphasized Europe's significant contributions and commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and security through increased defense efforts.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a commitment to collaborate closely with the United States to broker a lasting peace in Ukraine.
Meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, she highlighted Europe's pivotal role in terms of financial and military contributions to the peace process.
Von der Leyen underscored the necessity of respecting Ukraine's independence and outlined strategies to bolster defense capabilities at both European and Ukrainian levels.
