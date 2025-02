The Kremlin has recognized Ukraine's sovereign right to decide on European Union membership, affirming no intention to influence Kyiv's decision. This statement was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a recent address.

Peskov clarified that while economic integration matters should be determined independently by nations like Ukraine, Russia holds a different position regarding Ukraine's involvement in military alliances. This distinct stance underscores Russia's focus on security considerations.

The discourse underlines ongoing tensions and the intricate balance between economic aspirations and security concerns, as the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)