Timely Intervention: Defusing Threats in Jammu & Kashmir

On Tuesday, security forces effectively neutralized two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports.

A collaborative patrol team, comprising police and army personnel, identified a suspicious pressure cooker IED on a link road in Chitragam, located in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Prompt action led to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad that successfully dismantled the IED, preventing any possible damage.

Similarly, another IED, also contained in a pressure cooker, was discovered roadside in the Pinglish area of Tral in Pulwama. The bomb disposal squad promptly arrived and destroyed the IED. The swift detection and response averted potential threats to both civilians and security forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)