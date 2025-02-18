Left Menu

Bridging Data Gaps to Empower Vulnerable Populations in Asia-Pacific

A new UN report highlights persistent data gaps in Asia-Pacific, hindering effective policy for vulnerable groups. Innovative solutions from community surveys in India to mobile health apps in Indonesia are making sustainable development more inclusive. Urgent action is needed to achieve SDGs by 2030.

Updated: 18-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 16:02 IST
Bridging Data Gaps to Empower Vulnerable Populations in Asia-Pacific
  • India

Data gaps continue to obscure the needs of vulnerable populations in Asia-Pacific, limiting policymakers' effectiveness, a new UN report reveals. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) emphasized the urgency in addressing these shortcomings to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Innovative approaches, such as community surveys of nomadic tribal households in Rajasthan, India, and health-monitoring mobile applications in Indonesia, are transforming sustainable development in the region. These efforts highlight the critical need for inclusive and comprehensive data collection and analysis to support underrepresented communities effectively.

The report stresses the necessity for political commitment, financial investment, and cross-sector partnerships to modernize national statistical systems. Without such advances, many SDGs will remain unachievable, underscoring the importance of nuanced data in understanding and mitigating inequalities faced by marginalized populations.

