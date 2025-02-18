Haryana's Administrative Shuffle: Vivek Joshi's Legacy and Transition
Vivek Joshi steps down as Haryana Chief Secretary to become an election commissioner. A 1989-batch IAS officer, Joshi has held notable positions both in Haryana and at the central government. His tenure in Haryana saw initiatives like the 'Swachh Haryana Mission' before leaving the role for election duties.
In a major administrative shift, Haryana will have a new chief secretary following the appointment of Vivek Joshi as an election commissioner. Joshi, an experienced 1989-batch IAS officer, has been a key figure in Haryana's governance landscape.
Joshi's career boasts extensive service both in the Haryana and central governments. Appointed as Chief Secretary in October 2024, he replaces T V S N Prasad, a 1988-batch IAS officer. Notably, Joshi was earlier repatriated to his home state from a central position at the request of the Haryana government.
Joshi's impactful tenure includes initiatives like the 'Swachh Haryana Mission' focused on improving cleanliness in government offices. His academic credentials from IIT Roorkee and Geneva's Graduate Institute further bolster his illustrious administrative career.
