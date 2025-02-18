CRPF Security Transition: G P Singh Now Guarded by His Own Force
The Ministry of Home Affairs has shifted the security duties of CRPF chief G P Singh from CISF to his own force. The transition ensures logistical and operational efficiency. Singh maintains Z-category protection, with a recent review during his visit to high-risk areas in Chhattisgarh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially reallocated the responsibility for the security of CRPF director-general G P Singh from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Sources revealed this significant change on Tuesday, emphasizing its importance for enhanced logistical and operational coordination.
The CRPF had previously advocated for this shift, citing its advantages for managing Singh's security more efficiently. Singh, an accomplished 1991-batch IPS officer, has been under the critical Z-category security protection owing to his influential roles in Assam and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Despite the administrative shuffle, Singh's security protocols remain intact, ensuring Z-category protection across northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, alongside a Y-plus cover elsewhere in India. The transition was effectively tested during Singh's recent engagements in Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
