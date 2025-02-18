Left Menu

Plunge in Border Crossings: A Continuing Trend?

In January, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 29,000 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. This marks a significant decrease from 47,000 in December and represents the lowest level since May 2020, suggesting that the decline in border crossings might persist under President Donald Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:38 IST
Plunge in Border Crossings: A Continuing Trend?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Border Patrol reported a significant decrease in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border in January, with a total of 29,000 migrants apprehended. This is the lowest monthly figure since May 2020, indicating a potential sustained decline in crossings.

The January arrest numbers dropped from 47,000 in December, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The significant reduction may reflect ongoing efforts and policies implemented under President Donald Trump's administration.

The decrease in illegal border crossings is notable amidst discussions on border security and immigration reforms, suggesting a trend that might continue if current policies remain in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025