Plunge in Border Crossings: A Continuing Trend?
In January, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 29,000 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. This marks a significant decrease from 47,000 in December and represents the lowest level since May 2020, suggesting that the decline in border crossings might persist under President Donald Trump's administration.
The January arrest numbers dropped from 47,000 in December, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The significant reduction may reflect ongoing efforts and policies implemented under President Donald Trump's administration.
The decrease in illegal border crossings is notable amidst discussions on border security and immigration reforms, suggesting a trend that might continue if current policies remain in place.
