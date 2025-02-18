Plunge in Border Crossings: A Continuing Trend?

The U.S. Border Patrol reported a significant decrease in illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border in January, with a total of 29,000 migrants apprehended. This is the lowest monthly figure since May 2020, indicating a potential sustained decline in crossings.

The January arrest numbers dropped from 47,000 in December, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The significant reduction may reflect ongoing efforts and policies implemented under President Donald Trump's administration.

The decrease in illegal border crossings is notable amidst discussions on border security and immigration reforms, suggesting a trend that might continue if current policies remain in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)