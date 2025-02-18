Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Claims Zero Corruption Under BJP Regime

Uttar Pradesh's Excise Minister Nitin Agrawal asserts the state's excise department has been corruption-free under the BJP government, countering allegations of malpractices in Delhi. Agrawal accuses AAP leader Kejriwal of crafting excise policies benefiting liquor mafias to fund party campaigns. Under BJP, UP has dismantled cartels, increasing excise revenues substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:40 IST
Nitin Agrawal, Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister, declared the department corruption-free under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance, asserting its transparency which contrasts sharply with Delhi's alleged malpractices.

Agrawal accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of tailoring Delhi's excise policies to benefit liquor mafias, fostering funds for electoral campaigns, notably in Punjab.

He highlighted the BJP's success in dismantling liquor cartels in Uttar Pradesh, with significant increases in excise revenue, projecting further growth in upcoming fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

