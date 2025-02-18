Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Claims Zero Corruption Under BJP Regime

Nitin Agrawal, Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister, declared the department corruption-free under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance, asserting its transparency which contrasts sharply with Delhi's alleged malpractices.

Agrawal accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of tailoring Delhi's excise policies to benefit liquor mafias, fostering funds for electoral campaigns, notably in Punjab.

He highlighted the BJP's success in dismantling liquor cartels in Uttar Pradesh, with significant increases in excise revenue, projecting further growth in upcoming fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)