Arab States Rally Against Trump's Middl East Plan with $20 Billion Proposal for Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will visit Riyadh to discuss a $20 billion Gulf state-backed Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction. The proposal aims to counter U.S. President Trump's scheme to redevelop Gaza under U.S. influence, which has been rejected by major Arab states as destabilizing.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to visit Riyadh on Thursday to discuss an Arab initiative for Gaza, estimated at $20 billion, two Egyptian security sources disclosed. The focus will be on a post-war reconstruction plan for the region, challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza under direct U.S. control.
The ambitious Arab plan, likely to be corroborated during an upcoming summit in Cairo, involves key regional players like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar. Sources suggest that the primary goal is to present a unified front against displacement attempts while fostering regional cooperation for Gaza's redevelopment.
Accusations have surfaced against Trump's proposal for destabilizing the region by aiming to relocate Palestinians. The Arab plan, centered around an Egyptian blueprint, proposes a national Palestinian committee to govern Gaza without Hamas intervention, favoring an international effort in reconstruction while avoiding displacement of Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
