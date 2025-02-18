Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: CCB Seizes 119 kg of Ganja in Mangaluru

The Central Crime Branch in Mangaluru seized 119 kg of ganja, arresting four individuals allegedly smuggling it from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. The operation uncovered contraband hidden in vehicles and suspects with prior offenses. Investigations are ongoing to uncover potential links to larger drug syndicates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:07 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police executed a significant operation in Mangaluru, capturing 119 kg of ganja and arresting four suspects accused of smuggling the substance from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala, according to authorities' Tuesday announcement.

The suspects, identified as Mohiudeen Shabbir from Kasaragod, Mahesh Dwarakanath Pandey from Thane, Ajay Krishnan from Kerala, and Jeevan Singh from Haryana, were apprehended during a vehicle inspection near Konaje Police Station. City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal reported that officers intercepted a car and a mini truck carrying the contraband.

Inside these vehicles, police discovered 34 kg of ganja in the car and an additional 85 kg concealed in fish trays aboard the truck. Investigations suggest the contraband originated in Visakhapatnam and was intended for distribution across Karnataka and Kerala. Authorities continue to unravel the suspects' connections to broader drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

