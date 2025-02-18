Karnataka's Caste Census: A Catalyst for Change

In a decisive move, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing the long-delayed caste census, pivotal for shaping socio-economic reforms across the state. During a meeting with backward class leaders, Siddaramaiah emphasized the scientific nature of the survey, which aims to unravel social, economic, and educational disparities among communities.

Addressing the crucial demand for increasing reservations akin to the Tamil Nadu model, Siddaramaiah referenced constitutional mandates, highlighting the 1992 Indira Sawhney case that caps reservations at 50 percent. He criticized the previous government's reservation provision for economically weaker sections as unconstitutional, underlining the importance of aiding only socially and educationally backward classes.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah assured intensified efforts towards mainstreaming marginalized communities, particularly the nomadic groups. Emphasizing provisions under the Right to Education, he pledged free education across governmental and private institutions, alongside tailored programs for the most backward classes in the coming budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)