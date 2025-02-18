Left Menu

Fraudulent Flight and Tent Booking Scam Hits Pilgrims Heading to Kumbh Mela

A businesswoman and her friend fell victim to an online fraud, losing Rs 4.25 lakh while trying to book flight and tent accommodations for the Kumbh Mela. The scam involved fake tent and flight bookings by a fraudulent contact, leading to a police complaint and ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

In a concerning case of online fraud, a businesswoman and her friend were swindled out of Rs 4.25 lakh. The incident occurred during their attempt to book flight and tent accommodations for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an event attracting thousands of pilgrims annually.

The woman, who owns a furniture business, conducted an online search for tent bookings and came across a seemingly legitimate website. After calling a listed contact number, she received a WhatsApp message from an impersonator who requested personal details and payments in return for exclusive booking options.

Despite sending multiple payments totaling Rs 3.78 lakh, the victims were left with no bookings and a deactivated scammer's phone line. Police investigations have begun under cybercrime and online fraud statutes as authorities work to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

