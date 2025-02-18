Demand for Death Penalty in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

On Tuesday, the prosecution demanded a death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arguing that the crime was executed in a 'brutal and diabolical manner.'

Arguing that the case is 'graver than the Nirbhaya case,' the prosecution submitted written documents ahead of a hearing before special judge Kaveri Baweja. It highlighted that while Nirbhaya involved a young woman's assault, this case involved an unprovoked attack on a particular community.

The court deferred the proceedings till February 21 following a request by Kumar's counsel for more time to argue the case, citing absenteeism by lawyers protesting against the Advocate Amendment Bill, 2025. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the complainant, backed the prosecution's demand for the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)