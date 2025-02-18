Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Lives Lost in Separate Accidents

A three-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged pit and a 45-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident, both incidents occurring in separate locations on Tuesday. The child was found after a search by his family, while the man succumbed to injuries after being hit by a truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in East Sangam Vihar where a three-year-old child named Anas drowned in a pit filled with water in front of a public school. Upon receiving a distress call through Dial 112, ACP Ankur Vihar's team responded promptly. The child's father, Athar, reported him missing after he left home around 10:30 am to play.

After a long search, the family found him in the waterlogged pit along Canal Road, according to ACP Singh. The body was subsequently sent for an autopsy following necessary legal procedures.

In a separate incident in Lohiya Nagar, 45-year-old Mohan Singh Negi was fatally injured when a truck struck his motorcycle near Hamdard intersection. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival. His body has been sent for postmortem, with police indicating further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

