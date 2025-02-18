Call for Independent Probe into Fatal New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Safety and legal experts are demanding a thorough, independent investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 that resulted in 18 fatalities. Eyewitnesses, Railway Protection Force, and ministry officials have provided conflicting accounts, prompting calls for an unbiased inquiry to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

In response to the tragedy, the Railway Ministry appointed a two-member committee to investigate, but critics argue that an impartial body is necessary to ensure credibility. The incident allegedly occurred following passengers' confusion over announcements for the 'Prayagraj Express' and the 'Prayagraj Special,' which led to overcrowding and chaos.

Senior legal experts and former railway safety officials have expressed doubts about the existing inquiry's reliability, suggesting the assignment of a retired judge from the Delhi High Court. They stress the importance of a transparent investigation to restore public trust and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)