Gunfire Erupts in Patna: Police Under Attack

Gunfire erupted in a crowded area of Patna, where a police team faced an assault from assailants inside a building. Although no injuries were reported, two attackers have been apprehended. The accused are being interrogated while a manhunt is ongoing to capture others involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A volatile encounter unfolded in Patna's Ram Lakhan Path area on Tuesday, as a police team came under gunfire from assailants hidden inside a building. Despite the intense exchange, no one was harmed in the densely populated vicinity.

According to Avakash Kumar, the city's Senior Superintendent of Police, two attackers were promptly captured, though efforts continue to track down additional suspects who evaded capture. The altercation was linked to a property dispute involving a local resident, Dharmendra Kumar, who had previously filed a complaint.

The situation escalated when the attackers discharged at least four rounds, prompting police to deploy additional forces, including the Special Task Force (STF), to stabilize the scenario. The authorities are currently conducting interrogations of those apprehended as part of an extensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

