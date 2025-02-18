Gunfire Erupts in Patna: Police Under Attack

A volatile encounter unfolded in Patna's Ram Lakhan Path area on Tuesday, as a police team came under gunfire from assailants hidden inside a building. Despite the intense exchange, no one was harmed in the densely populated vicinity.

According to Avakash Kumar, the city's Senior Superintendent of Police, two attackers were promptly captured, though efforts continue to track down additional suspects who evaded capture. The altercation was linked to a property dispute involving a local resident, Dharmendra Kumar, who had previously filed a complaint.

The situation escalated when the attackers discharged at least four rounds, prompting police to deploy additional forces, including the Special Task Force (STF), to stabilize the scenario. The authorities are currently conducting interrogations of those apprehended as part of an extensive investigation.

