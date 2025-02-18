Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Telangana's Early Leave for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

The Telangana government allowed Muslim employees to leave an hour early during Ramzan, sparking criticism from the BJP, which called it appeasement politics. The ruling party defended the move as a longstanding practice. Discussions highlighted equal treatment, requiring adequate festival arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:37 IST
The Telangana government's decision to allow Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan has ignited a political storm. The opposition BJP branded the move as 'appeasement politics,' questioning why similar allowances are not extended during Hindu festivals.

The circular, effective from March 2 to March 31, permits Muslim employees, including teachers and public sector staff, to leave work at 4 PM, unless needed for critical duties. BJP MLA Raja Singh vocalised his discontent, labeling it as preferential treatment and demanding equal rights for all religions.

Defending the decision, Mohammed Ali Shabbir pointed to similar provisions available during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Transport Minister highlighted essential services during Ramzan, whereas Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned the lack of support for Ayyappa devotees. The government's inclusive stance was reiterated amid demands for extended business hours during Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

