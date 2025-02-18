Left Menu

TUSIAD Under Fire: Defending National Interests Amidst Controversy

TUSIAD, Turkey's main business group, faces an investigation following executive Omer Aras' criticism of crackdowns on opposition figures. Aras' comments highlight concerns over trust and democracy, as the government denies interference in judicial processes. TUSIAD emphasizes its role in national welfare and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:42 IST
TUSIAD Under Fire: Defending National Interests Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • Turkey

TUSIAD, Turkey's leading business group, has defended its stance as working for national interests amidst a recent investigation. The probe was launched after executive Omer Aras criticized the government's actions against dissenting figures, claiming such moves undermine trust and democratic principles.

With members contributing significantly to Turkey's foreign trade and tax revenue, TUSIAD insists on addressing issues that promote the country's welfare and development independently. Their statement, however, did not directly address the investigation targeting Aras.

Government sources have accused Aras of meddling in ongoing judicial processes. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have faced numerous legal challenges, fueling claims that the government is stifling dissent. President Erdogan's administration maintains that the judiciary operates independently, despite growing criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025