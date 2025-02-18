TUSIAD Under Fire: Defending National Interests Amidst Controversy

TUSIAD, Turkey's leading business group, has defended its stance as working for national interests amidst a recent investigation. The probe was launched after executive Omer Aras criticized the government's actions against dissenting figures, claiming such moves undermine trust and democratic principles.

With members contributing significantly to Turkey's foreign trade and tax revenue, TUSIAD insists on addressing issues that promote the country's welfare and development independently. Their statement, however, did not directly address the investigation targeting Aras.

Government sources have accused Aras of meddling in ongoing judicial processes. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have faced numerous legal challenges, fueling claims that the government is stifling dissent. President Erdogan's administration maintains that the judiciary operates independently, despite growing criticism.

