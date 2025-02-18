Left Menu

Diplomatic Movements: Russia and U.S. Yet to Appoint Special Envoys for Ukraine Talks

Moscow and Washington have yet to appoint special envoys for resolving the Ukraine conflict, as mentioned by Russian aide Yuri Ushakov. The U.S. has designated Keith Kellogg for dealings with Ukraine, but a separate envoy will manage U.S.-Russia affairs.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Tuesday that Moscow and Washington have not yet named their special envoys for upcoming U.S.-Russia discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to Russian state media.

Ushakov remarked that retired U.S. General Keith Kellogg has been assigned to oversee issues relating to Ukraine and Europe, but a different representative will be tasked with managing relations with Russia.

Following discussions in Saudi Arabia, Ushakov indicated that the U.S. would inform Russia of any appointments in which President Vladimir Putin will subsequently designate representatives to engage in bilateral talks with the U.S. about Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

