Diplomatic Movements: Russia and U.S. Yet to Appoint Special Envoys for Ukraine Talks

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Tuesday that Moscow and Washington have not yet named their special envoys for upcoming U.S.-Russia discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to Russian state media.

Ushakov remarked that retired U.S. General Keith Kellogg has been assigned to oversee issues relating to Ukraine and Europe, but a different representative will be tasked with managing relations with Russia.

Following discussions in Saudi Arabia, Ushakov indicated that the U.S. would inform Russia of any appointments in which President Vladimir Putin will subsequently designate representatives to engage in bilateral talks with the U.S. about Ukraine.

