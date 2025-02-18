Cash Cache: Rs 3.36 Crore Seized in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district apprehended two individuals following the recovery of Rs 3.36 crore from their vehicle. The incident took place on Tuesday, with the cash found hidden in a specially constructed compartment beneath the rear seats.

The vehicle, which was on its way to Kashmir from Delhi, was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab. Both occupants, who hail from Srinagar, were handed over to the income tax department for detailed investigations.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, preliminary investigations indicate no terror funding connection. The case remains in an early stage of inquiry.

