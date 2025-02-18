Left Menu

Cash Cache: Rs 3.36 Crore Seized in Jammu and Kashmir

Two people were arrested in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, after authorities seized Rs 3.36 crore hidden in their vehicle. The money was discovered in a specially built cavity under the seats. The vehicle was traveling from Delhi to Kashmir. Initial investigations show no link to terror funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district apprehended two individuals following the recovery of Rs 3.36 crore from their vehicle. The incident took place on Tuesday, with the cash found hidden in a specially constructed compartment beneath the rear seats.

The vehicle, which was on its way to Kashmir from Delhi, was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab. Both occupants, who hail from Srinagar, were handed over to the income tax department for detailed investigations.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, preliminary investigations indicate no terror funding connection. The case remains in an early stage of inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

