Cash Cache: Rs 3.36 Crore Seized in Jammu and Kashmir
Two people were arrested in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, after authorities seized Rs 3.36 crore hidden in their vehicle. The money was discovered in a specially built cavity under the seats. The vehicle was traveling from Delhi to Kashmir. Initial investigations show no link to terror funding.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district apprehended two individuals following the recovery of Rs 3.36 crore from their vehicle. The incident took place on Tuesday, with the cash found hidden in a specially constructed compartment beneath the rear seats.
The vehicle, which was on its way to Kashmir from Delhi, was intercepted at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab. Both occupants, who hail from Srinagar, were handed over to the income tax department for detailed investigations.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, preliminary investigations indicate no terror funding connection. The case remains in an early stage of inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Income Tax Relief to Drive Surge in Automotive Sales
In 2002, there was no tax on incomes of up to Rs 2 lakh; now there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh: PM Narendra Modi.
Income Tax Data Sharing to Ensure Fair PMGKAY Distribution
Income tax benefit not likely to have impact on inflation but will support growth, says RBI Governor.
New Income Tax Bill: A Simpler and Dispute-Free Future