Shocking Incident in Tamil Nadu: Seven Students Arrested for Alleged Assault

Seven college students were arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The incident has sparked outrage, with political leaders condemning the government's inability to ensure safety for young girls. The BJP state chief criticized the rise in sexual violence in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has captured national attention, seven college students in Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to police, one of the suspects befriended the victim on social media and lured her to a house where the crime was committed.

The arrests under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have triggered political backlash. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami decried the state's declining safety, attributing it to the policies of the 'Stalin model DMK government'. He took to the platform 'X' to demand stringent punitive measures against the perpetrators.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident, citing it as a grave example of the societal decay driven by rampant drug use. Highlighting the frequency of such crimes in Tamil Nadu, he emphasized the urgent need for effective governmental measures to ensure the safety of women and girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

