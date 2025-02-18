Shocking Incident in Tamil Nadu: Seven Students Arrested for Alleged Assault

In a disturbing incident that has captured national attention, seven college students in Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. According to police, one of the suspects befriended the victim on social media and lured her to a house where the crime was committed.

The arrests under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have triggered political backlash. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami decried the state's declining safety, attributing it to the policies of the 'Stalin model DMK government'. He took to the platform 'X' to demand stringent punitive measures against the perpetrators.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed shock over the incident, citing it as a grave example of the societal decay driven by rampant drug use. Highlighting the frequency of such crimes in Tamil Nadu, he emphasized the urgent need for effective governmental measures to ensure the safety of women and girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)