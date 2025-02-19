Left Menu

Marco Rubio Confirms Europe's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, stated that the European Union will be involved in discussions about the Ukraine war. This decision follows his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. European involvement is imperative due to sanctions imposed on Russia, as confirmed by Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

In a significant diplomatic development, Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, has affirmed that the European Union will play a key role in ongoing discussions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

During a phone call with his French, British, Italian, and German counterparts, along with European policy chief Kaja Kallas, Rubio underscored the necessity of European participation in light of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the importance of Europe's involvement, stating that negotiations cannot proceed without addressing the sanctions, which were applied by European nations.

