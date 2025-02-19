Elon Musk's Alleged Influence: A Legal Battle Over Government Efficiency

In a controversial move, Elon Musk has found himself at the center of a legal storm surrounding his advisory role in the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While the White House asserts he is simply a senior advisor, critics argue that Musk wields unprecedented influence.

A recent declaration from the administration attempts to clarify Musk's non-employee status at DOGE. As lawsuits from several Democratic states mount, the administration contends Musk lacks formal authority. However, reports of his extensive involvement in government systems and spending priorities fuel ongoing debates over constitutional legality.

Amidst legal challenges, Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed skepticism over claims that Musk holds no formal power. Meanwhile, Musk's calls for significant federal agency cuts further ignite discussions about his influence over government efficiency and fiscal priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)