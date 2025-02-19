Cook Islands' New Partnership with China Stirs New Zealand Concerns

The Cook Islands have entered into a new comprehensive partnership agreement with China, prompting concerns in New Zealand, which maintains a close constitutional relationship with the islands. This new deal, unveiled this week, encompasses cooperation in various sectors, including education, infrastructure, and the economy.

Established diplomatic ties since 1997, the Cook Islands and China upgraded their partnership in 2018. The latest agreement emphasizes hydrography and geospatial research, areas with potential military applications. Despite no explicit security ties, it aims to foster cultural links. However, New Zealand is uneasy about the agreement's lack of transparency.

New Zealand has flagged the Cook Islands' aspirations to extend international organizational membership and issue its own passports, signaling greater independence efforts. Meanwhile, the significant seabed mineral resources in the Cook Islands are a point of Chinese interest, adding another layer to regional geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)