Cook Islands' New Partnership with China Stirs New Zealand Concerns

The Cook Islands' new partnership agreement with China is causing concern in New Zealand. This Pacific nation, which maintains a free association with New Zealand, seeks more autonomy, potentially edging closer to China. A comprehensive agreement includes collaboration in education, economy, and seabed resource exploration, underscoring regional geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:48 IST
The Cook Islands have entered into a new comprehensive partnership agreement with China, prompting concerns in New Zealand, which maintains a close constitutional relationship with the islands. This new deal, unveiled this week, encompasses cooperation in various sectors, including education, infrastructure, and the economy.

Established diplomatic ties since 1997, the Cook Islands and China upgraded their partnership in 2018. The latest agreement emphasizes hydrography and geospatial research, areas with potential military applications. Despite no explicit security ties, it aims to foster cultural links. However, New Zealand is uneasy about the agreement's lack of transparency.

New Zealand has flagged the Cook Islands' aspirations to extend international organizational membership and issue its own passports, signaling greater independence efforts. Meanwhile, the significant seabed mineral resources in the Cook Islands are a point of Chinese interest, adding another layer to regional geopolitical dynamics.

