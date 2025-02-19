Left Menu

10-Year Sentence for Bomb Attack on Japan's Ex-PM Kishida

Ryuji Kimura has been sentenced to 10 years for throwing a homemade bomb at former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at a campaign event in Wakayama. Charged with attempted murder and other offenses, Kimura pled not guilty to intent to kill. The attack occurred a year after Shinzo Abe's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:54 IST
10-Year Sentence for Bomb Attack on Japan's Ex-PM Kishida
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese court has handed down a 10-year sentence to Ryuji Kimura, the man responsible for throwing a homemade pipe bomb at former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a 2023 campaign event.

The attack, which took place on April 15, 2023, in Wakayama, resulted in Kimura being charged with attempted murder and several other offenses. Despite pleading not guilty to the intent to kill, the Wakayama District Court found enough evidence for a conviction.

The incident unfolded nearly a year after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, raising concerns about the safety of political figures in Japan. Kishida escaped unharmed, though two others sustained minor injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025