Gyanesh Kumar Assumes Role as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar officially assumed the role of India's 26th chief election commissioner on Wednesday, marking a new era for the country's electoral body.

Previously an election commissioner since March 2024, Kumar's elevation illustrates a crucial shift within the panel's hierarchy, replacing Rajiv Kumar who stepped down on Tuesday.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will maintain his position as election commissioner, while Vivek Joshi joins the team, having been appointed on Monday.

