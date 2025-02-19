Left Menu

Gyanesh Kumar Assumes Role as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar becomes India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, succeeding Rajiv Kumar. His elevation from election commissioner marks a significant transition within the poll panel. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu continues as election commissioner, with Vivek Joshi newly appointed to the post.

Gyanesh Kumar officially assumed the role of India's 26th chief election commissioner on Wednesday, marking a new era for the country's electoral body.

Previously an election commissioner since March 2024, Kumar's elevation illustrates a crucial shift within the panel's hierarchy, replacing Rajiv Kumar who stepped down on Tuesday.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will maintain his position as election commissioner, while Vivek Joshi joins the team, having been appointed on Monday.

