Gyanesh Kumar Assumes Role as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner
Gyanesh Kumar becomes India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, succeeding Rajiv Kumar. His elevation from election commissioner marks a significant transition within the poll panel. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu continues as election commissioner, with Vivek Joshi newly appointed to the post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Gyanesh Kumar officially assumed the role of India's 26th chief election commissioner on Wednesday, marking a new era for the country's electoral body.
Previously an election commissioner since March 2024, Kumar's elevation illustrates a crucial shift within the panel's hierarchy, replacing Rajiv Kumar who stepped down on Tuesday.
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will maintain his position as election commissioner, while Vivek Joshi joins the team, having been appointed on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CEC Rajiv Kumar Applauds Election Process as Delhi Votes
Rajiv Kumar: Ushering in a New Era of Electoral Reforms
CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Adieu After Pioneering Electoral Reforms in India
Rajiv Kumar: Steering India's Electoral Ship Amidst Controversies
CEC Rajiv Kumar Calls for Electoral Reforms in Farewell Speech